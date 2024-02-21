Cape Herb & Spice Rub Portuguese Peri Peri Seasoning 100g

Portuguese Style Peri Peri Seasoning Rub

An all-time favourite spice blend with punchy heat - to generously sprinkle over pieces of chicken, beef, lamb or seafood prior to, and during cooking. Alternatively, knead into bread dough before baking, shake onto roasted potato wedges or stir through some cream cheese for the ultimate chip or bread dipper.

Cape Herb and Spice is based in South Africa, capturing a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue

Spice Rub Portuguese Peri Peri Seasoning Perfect for cooking with meat, chicken, vegetables or sides Chilli rating - medium Made with natural ingredients No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours No added MSG Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (45%), Brown Sugar, Chilli Flakes (8%), Paprika, Dried Garlic (5%), Roasted Garlic (5%), Black Peppercorns, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Mustard Powder, Mustard Seeds, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice), Smoke Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

The sprinkle insert allows cooks to lightly dust the rubs onto their food without physically having to rub them in. Simply add a coating of olive oil prior the rubbing to create a sensationally seasoned meal.

Additives