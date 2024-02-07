Pizza Express Padana Pizza 500g

Stonebaked pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, goat's cheese and spinach. Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.

Add Some Pizzaz to Your Mealtime At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime. Ready Meals, Sides & Even More Pizza Check out our full cook at home range. Pizza Express Mozzarella Garlic Bread Pizza Express Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Creamy goat's cheese, red onion and spinach with passata Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée (16%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (9%) (Milk), Goat's Cheese (7%) (Goat's Milk), Grilled Red Onion (6%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spinach (2%), Red Onion (2%), Sugar, Agave Syrup, "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI" (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Yeast, Salt, Modified Rice Starch, Enzymes (Wheat), Oregano, Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

500g ℮