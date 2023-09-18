We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco White Chocolate Rocky Road Bites 195G

£2.30

£1.18/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bite
Energy
266kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ / 489kcal

White Chocolate with biscuit, sultanas, marshmallows, crisped rice and glacé cherries.
Our white chocolate rocky road bites are the perfect treat, a delightful combination of soft, sticky marshmallow, glacé cherries and sultanas for a crunchy bite.White Chocolate
Pack size: 195G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (54%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Digestive Biscuit Pieces (9%) [Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt], Sultanas (9%), Palm Kernel Oil, Marshmallow (8%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Corn Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Colour (Beetroot Red)], Crisped Rice (7%) [Rice, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Glaced Cherries [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Radish Extract, Blackcurrant Extract, Carrot Extract], Emulsifier (Lecithins).

Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Net Contents

195g

