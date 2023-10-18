Optimum Nutrition Clear Plant Protein Lime Sorbet Flavoured 280G

Lemon-Lime Flavour Ready-to-Mix Hydrolysed Pea Protein Isolate Powder, with Sweeteners. To find out more about the science and ingredients behind our products, visit OPTIMUMNUTRITION.COM. Note: To be used in the framework of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

For muscle support* * Protein contributes to muscle maintenance, when used in conjunction with weight resistance training. 20g** High protein 3.6g** BCAAs - Naturally occurring ** Per serving Why clear protein? - Packed with 20 grams of high-quality protein per serving for muscle support*.

Optimum Nutrition™ has been trusted to provide the highest quality in post-workout recovery, pre-workout energy, and on-the-go sports nutrition products for over 35 years and in 90+ countries worldwide. We hold ourselves to the highest production standards, all so you can unlock your body's full potential.

Serving Scoop Included, but May Settle to the Bottom During Shipping. Contents Sold by Weight Not Volume.

100% Plant Protein Isolate Zero Sugar Light and refreshing, citrusy flavour Made from 100% vegan ingredients Strength Training Sports Performance Plant-Based Athletes Gluten free Vegan Society approved

Pack size: 280G

Protein contributes to muscle maintenance, when used in conjunction with weight resistance training

Zero Sugar 20g High protein

Ingredients

Hydrolysed Pea Protein Isolate, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia), Curcuma Oil Extract, Spirulina Powder

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles: Milk, Gluten, Eggs, Soy, Nuts and Peanuts.

Number of uses

Serving size: 28 g, Servings per container approximately: 10

Net Contents

280g ℮

Preparation and Usage

28 grams About 2 rounded scoops of clear protein powder 600 ml Cold water 30 seconds Stir or shake until dissolved Directions: Add 28 g (~ 2 rounded scoops) to 600 ml of cold water and mix. Allow the natural foaming to settle after shaking.

Additives