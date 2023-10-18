Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Frosted Rose Wonderland 176g

Lenor In Wash Scent Bstr Rose Wonderland 176g

Discover Mrs Hinch's Winter Edition with Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland Laundry Perfume In-Wash Scent Booster. The fragrance is inspired by the warm, floral notes of rose & white flowers whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh fruity tone. For a boost of non-stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland infuses your clothes with floral scent. Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland In-Wash Scent Boosters were created to work in perfect harmony with Bold detergent and Lenor Fabric Softener. Try them together for more of the scent you love. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK

A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storage Take a walk through a frosted woodland on a fresh winter's day. Notes of rose & white flowers bring a warm, floral experience whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh fruity tone Try the Frosted Rose Wonderland Dream Team, recommended by MRS HINCH: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use Lenor in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizes Try them with the matching Lenor softener

Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage