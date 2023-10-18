We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pork Farms Hog Roast & Apple Pork Pie 295g

Pork Farms Hog Roast & Apple Pork Pie 295g

£2.75

£0.93/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/4 pie contains:
Energy
1107kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1502kJ/360kcal

British pork blended with dried apple and seasonings, baked in pastry
Welcome to Park Farms! Proud bakers and master pie makers since 1931. Our secret is in keeping things nice and simple. Just perfectly seasoned British pork blended with apple, encased in our traditional hot water crust pastry. Simply delicious!
Good Honest PiesMade with 100% British PorkSeasoned British pork blended with apple in our hot water crust pastry
Pack size: 295G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (22%), Water, Pork Lard, Dried Apple (5%) (Sulphites), Pork Fat, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Apple Powder, Natural Flavouring, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Sage, Onion Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Sugar, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

295g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before serving for best flavour.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

