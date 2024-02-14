Pieminister Souk Chook Filo Pie Free Range Chicken, Harissa, Red Pepper & Chickpea Filo Pie

We’ve combined our favourite flavours from Tunisia to create this pie which we think is the perfect blend of spices and flavours encased in crispy filo pastry. Introducing Souk Chook: a free-range British chicken, harissa, red pepper, and chickpea filo pie. At 349 calories, this pie will leave you feeling full and satisfied without feeling stuffed. Not just delicious, this crispy filo pie is nutritious too: - 349 calories - High in protein - Low in saturated fat - Source of fibre With its crispy filo crust and vibrant filling, this pie is perfect for lunch, dinner, snacking or picnics, and is a great option for those on the go. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy meal or a wholesome and delicious snack, our Souk Chook filo pie is the perfect choice.

Pieminister is a Bristol-based family business known for making award-winning pies. With a growing number of plant-based recipes alongside free-range and predominantly grass-fed British meat pies, the ingredients are sourced for their sustainability credentials as well as their excellent quality. You can find out more at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org

New Crispy Filo Pie We're a B Corp! Plastic Free & Recyclable Packaging

High in Protein Low in Saturated Fat Source of Fibre

Ingredients

British Free Range Chicken (22%), Red Pepper (18%), Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Chickpea (9%), Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Yoghurt (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in Varying Amounts), Lemon, Olive Pomace Oil, Harissa Paste (1.5%) (Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Cayenne Chilli, Coriander, Mint, Caraway, Paprika, Cumin), Coriander, Modified Corn Starch, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Cumin, Paprika, Wheat Protein, Mint, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Chilli, White Wine Vinegar

Allergy Information