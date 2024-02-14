We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pieminister Souk Chook Filo Pie

Pieminister Souk Chook Filo Pie

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.70

£4.70/each

Pieminister Souk Chook Filo Pie Free Range Chicken, Harissa, Red Pepper & Chickpea Filo Pie
We’ve combined our favourite flavours from Tunisia to create this pie which we think is the perfect blend of spices and flavours encased in crispy filo pastry. Introducing Souk Chook: a free-range British chicken, harissa, red pepper, and chickpea filo pie. At 349 calories, this pie will leave you feeling full and satisfied without feeling stuffed.Not just delicious, this crispy filo pie is nutritious too:- 349 calories- High in protein- Low in saturated fat- Source of fibreWith its crispy filo crust and vibrant filling, this pie is perfect for lunch, dinner, snacking or picnics, and is a great option for those on the go. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy meal or a wholesome and delicious snack, our Souk Chook filo pie is the perfect choice.
Pieminister is a Bristol-based family business known for making award-winning pies. With a growing number of plant-based recipes alongside free-range and predominantly grass-fed British meat pies, the ingredients are sourced for their sustainability credentials as well as their excellent quality.You can find out more at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
New Crispy Filo PieWe're a B Corp!Plastic Free & Recyclable Packaging
High in ProteinLow in Saturated FatSource of Fibre

Ingredients

British Free Range Chicken (22%), Red Pepper (18%), Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Chickpea (9%), Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Yoghurt (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in Varying Amounts), Lemon, Olive Pomace Oil, Harissa Paste (1.5%) (Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Cayenne Chilli, Coriander, Mint, Caraway, Paprika, Cumin), Coriander, Modified Corn Starch, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Cumin, Paprika, Wheat Protein, Mint, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Chilli, White Wine Vinegar

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Soya, Mustard and Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here