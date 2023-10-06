We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Riso Gallo Risotto Pronto Mushroom 250g.

Riso Gallo Risotto Pronto Mushroom 250g.

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£9.00/kg

Riso Gallo Riso Pronto Mushroom 250g
Packed in a protective atmosphere
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Parboiled Rice 44, 8%, Water, Champignon Mushrooms (Agaricus Bisporus) 10%, Sunflower Oil, Cream, Champignon Mushrooms in Powder (Agaricus Bisporus) 0, 6%, Mushrooms (Suillus Luteus) 0, 6%, Modified Manioc Starch, Parsley, Grilled Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract (contains Gluten)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard, Celery, Soy and their derivatives.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1) Squeeze the pack to loosen the grains.2) Tear the top to the marked line3a) Pan 100 ml water 2 min.3b) Microwave 100 ml water 3 min. 750 wStir and let it rest for 1 min.4) Add butter and parmesan.Preparation based on precooked rice for mushroom risotto.

View all Rice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here