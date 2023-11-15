Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Citrus & White Verbena 29 Washes 22.9G

Bold Ptinum Wsh Pod Citrus & Wht Verbena 29x22.9g

Discover Bold Platinum PODS® with 2X Longer Lasting Freshness (vs. Ariel Original PODS®). Bold Platinum Citrus & White Verbena PODS® not only clean brilliantly but are designed to give 2X freshness for a truly long-lasting scent. Crafted with authentic ingredients and infused with the energizing fragrance of Citrus & White Verbena for an irresistible freshness. Bold Platinum PODS® come with a smart, multi-compartment design that provides a super concentrated cleaning power and keeps ingredients separate until they reach the water. Upon contact, the biodegradable and 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering a deep clean with irresistible Bold freshness. Additionally, Bold washing capsules help reduce plastic thanks to their ECOCLIC® cardboard box. Their plastic content is max 5%, and they’re designed to preserve your Pods, so they can be powerful for longer

Bold Platinum PODS® with 2X longer lasting freshness (vs. Ariel Original PODS®) With built-in Lenor softener Rise and shine. Sparkling accords of citrus and mango blend with floral notes of verbena to energise and invigorate your senses Try the Citrus & White Verbena Dream Team. Bold PODS® were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Citrus & White Verbena Fabric Softener and In-Wash Scent Boosters for the irresistible freshness experience WASH COLDER WITH BOLD PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions

Pack size: 664.1G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Eugenol

Preparation and Usage