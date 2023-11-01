We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Munch Bunch Squashums Strawberry 5 x 60g

Munch Bunch Squashums Strawberry 5 x 60g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Serving (2x60g)
Energy
382kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318 kJ

Yogurt with Strawberry PureeGreat for lunch boxes
Source of calcium*Source of protein**Calcium and Protein are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé Good Food, Good Life®
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 300G
Calcium and Protein are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Source of calciumSource of protein

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) 91%, Sugar, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate 2.5%, Natural Flavouring, Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citrus Fibre, Red Beetroot Juice concentrate, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Pack contains 2.5 serving

Net Contents

5 x 60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Peel foil lid with care and discard, squeeze fruit shape to consume, discard once empty.

