Swizzels Drumsticks Squashies Ice Cream Lollies 4 X 70Ml

Swizzels Drumsticks Squashies Ice Cream Lollies 4 X 70Ml

£2.50

£0.89/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

per 70ml
Energy
265kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Ice Cream with a Taste of Raspberries (50%) and Milk (50%).
Manufactured by brand of Brothers under license from Swizzels Matlow Limited. Swizzels and Drumstick Squashies are registered trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.
With natural colours
Pack size: 280ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (4, 6%), Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fructose, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Peanuts, Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings, Each 70ml lolly contains

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

