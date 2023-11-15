We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neat All Purpose Floor Cleaner Starter Pack Mango & Fig 30ml

£5.00

£166.67/litre

Vegan

Neat All Purpose Clnr Starter Pk Mango & Fig 30ml Consciously caringAs a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people.For more information visit: www.neatclean.com
Mango & FigJuicy mango meets sweet fig for a tropical scent that makes cleaning a joy.Refills made simpleWe believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place.Style meets sustainabilityOur thoughtfully designed products are made from refillable and recyclable packaging to use less material, produce less waste and avoid the unnecessary shipping of water.
Hello, we're Neat.Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org
RefillableReusable BottleKills 99.9% of BacteriaNo water or bucket required!Squirt directly onto the floor and mop, it's that easy!Powerfully plant basedMade to be refilled & reusedSafe for petsVegan & cruelty free
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, < 5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Limonene) Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Powerful plant-based cleaning in 4 simple steps:1 Pour 720ml of water into your Neat. bottle2 Add the refill, and secure the nozzle3 Shake well, and you're good to go4 Squirt directly onto the floor and mopInstructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 720ml of water. Squirt directly onto the floor and mop away. No need to add any water to the floor or mop. Leave to dry. We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use.Wash hands after use. Suitable for tiles, laminate and sealed wood and stone floors.Discard diluted product after 3 months.Concentrate expiry is 12 months.

