Neat All Purpose Floor Cleaner Starter Pack Mango & Fig 30ml

Neat All Purpose Clnr Starter Pk Mango & Fig 30ml Consciously caring As a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people.

Mango & Fig Juicy mango meets sweet fig for a tropical scent that makes cleaning a joy. Refills made simple We believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place. Style meets sustainability Our thoughtfully designed products are made from refillable and recyclable packaging to use less material, produce less waste and avoid the unnecessary shipping of water.

Hello, we're Neat. Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org

Refillable Reusable Bottle Kills 99.9% of Bacteria No water or bucket required! Squirt directly onto the floor and mop, it's that easy! Powerfully plant based Made to be refilled & reused Safe for pets Vegan & cruelty free

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, < 5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Limonene) Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage