Tesco Finest Extra Mature Cheddar, Sprout & Leek Gratin 800g (Serves 6)

Brussels sprouts and leek in an extra mature Cheddar cheese, double cream and mustard sauce, topped with breadcrumbs and chives.

Our chefs use savoury shredded brussels sprouts and leeks to make our sprout and leek gratin. Enveloping them in a rich and decadent extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce for an indulgent eat. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Rich and Savoury Shredded Brussels sprouts and leeks in a decadent extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (35%), Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Leek (8%), Double Cream (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chive, Salt, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Husk, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Pimento, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

800g e