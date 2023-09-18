We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

VINA SOL SAUVIGNON BLANC 75CL

VINA SOL SAUVIGNON BLANC 75CL

4.3(3)
£8.25

£8.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

White Wine
Vina Sol was first made back in 1962, in the coastal hills of the Mediterranean. Now it is sold in over 80 countries worldwide.
New from Vina Sol, this is a fresh, Mediterranean take on Sauvignon Blanc.
Light, pleasant, fresh and silky, this wine makes for an excellent aperitif. It pairs well with salad or fish.
V-Label International - Vegan, V-LABEL.COM
Wine from SpainFresh with tropical notesWe care for the EarthInternational Wineries for Climate Action - GoldSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Producer

Torres

Country

Spain

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap

