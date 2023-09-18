VINA SOL SAUVIGNON BLANC 75CL

White Wine

Vina Sol was first made back in 1962, in the coastal hills of the Mediterranean. Now it is sold in over 80 countries worldwide.

New from Vina Sol, this is a fresh, Mediterranean take on Sauvignon Blanc.

Light, pleasant, fresh and silky, this wine makes for an excellent aperitif. It pairs well with salad or fish.

V-Label International - Vegan, V-LABEL.COM

Wine from Spain Fresh with tropical notes We care for the Earth International Wineries for Climate Action - Gold Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Producer

Torres

Country

Spain

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap