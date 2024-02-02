We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Crunchie Ultimate Easter Egg 396g

£12.00

£3.03/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules (12 %) and one bag of milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (12 %).Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Creamy Cadbury dairy milk Easter egg with crunchie pieces and individually wrapped chunksYour Easter egg has been made with Cadbury dairy milk
Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules - 12 portions per hollow eggMilk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces - 4 - 5 portions per pack
For Someone SpecialWith Individually Wrapped Chunks100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaCrunchie Pieces Mixed InHide an Egg for Someone You LoveSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 396G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

396g ℮

Each 25 g contains
Energy
542kJ
130kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

-

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169 kJ
1 Ultimate Egg1 Bag of Chunks

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Do not refrigerate.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2169 kJ542 kJ8400 kJ /
-519 kcal130 kcal2000 kcal
Fat27 g6.8 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate61 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars58 g14 g90 g
Fibre1.9 g0.5 g-
Protein6.4 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.25 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

