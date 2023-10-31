We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Slimfast Raspberry White Chocolate Multi 6X325ml

£11.00

£0.56/100ml

Raspberry and white chocolate flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control.SlimFast® meals are not designed to be your only food- eat balanced meals, healthy snacks and and I drink plenty of water. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled varied diet and an active lifestyle.Find balanced meal inspiration www.slimfast.co.uk/recipes/all
Raspberry & White Choc Flavour Tasty Balanced Meal ShakeTo manage your weight*Swap 1 meal for 1 tasty balanced meal shake or barTo lose weight*3 100 kcal snacks2 tasty meal shakes or bars1 balanced meal**600 kcals for female/800 kcals for male.One Shake...Is Gut Friendly¹Supports Immunity²Supports Metabolism³Fights Fatigue⁴¹ Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.² Vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system.³ Magnesium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.⁴ Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue.*Substituting two main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.204 Kcal↕↕1 serving = 1 x 325ml bottle
Tasty Balanced Meal15g High Protein23 Vitamins & MineralsUHT treatedContains naturally occurring sugarsNo Added SugarNo Artificial Flavours or Colours
Pack size: 1950ML
15g High Protein23 Vitamins & MineralsNo Added Sugar

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Corn Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Corn Oil, Thickeners (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals (Magnesium, Potassium, Iron, Vitamin E, Vitamin B3, Vitamin A, Selenium, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B8, Vitamin D, Vitamin B9, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carthamus Concentrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake me and serve chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

