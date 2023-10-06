We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knorr Stockpots Herby 4 Pack 104G

£1.90

£1.83/100g

Mixed herbs stock.
Knorr Herby Stock Pot is a quick and easy way to add rich, deep flavour to your meat, vegan and vegetarian meals. With an irresistible depth of flavour, it's great for enhancing risottos, pasta dishes, soups, stews and more. Plus, it's quick and easy to use – simply add the pot directly to the dish or dissolve into 500 ml of boiling water. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add some extra depth of flavour to your dish or want to create a delicious vegan broth, Knorr has you covered. Made with only the finest ingredients, our stock pots will take your cooking to the next level.Knorr believes that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. That's why we craft our stock pots with a blend of sustainably sourced vegetables, spices and herbs to enhance the flavours of your meat-free meals.Our range of plant-based products will take your cooking to a whole new level. All of our Hairy Biker Stock Pots are vegan-friendly. Why not try Knorr Spicy Stock Pot for a hot chilli non carne, or our Meat-free Chicken Stock Pot for a delicious vegan soup?
Knorr Herby Stock Pot is a convenient way to add delicious flavour to your meat, vegan and vegetarian mealsThis Knorr stock pot is perfect for creating a herby base for your favourite dishesThese stock pots come in a pack of four to last you through the week. To use, simply add each pot directly to the dish or dissolve in 500 ml of boiling waterKnorr Herby Stock Pot is made with sustainably sourced vegetables, so you can enjoy your meal knowing that you're supporting sustainable practicesThis veg stock is gluten free, vegan and contains no artificial colours or flavoursEnjoy the deep, rich flavour of this proper tasty stock pot in flavourful soups, aromatic tagines, risottos, couscous, pasta dishes and more
Pack size: 104G

Water, salt, sugar, yeast extract, herbs (2%)(parsley†, bay leaves†, thyme†, rosemary†, majoram†, oregano†), palm fat, potassium chloride, onion powder†, flavourings, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), spices (nutmeg, lovage roots†), leek powder†, lemon juice powder (maltodextrin, lemon juice), sunflower oil, parsley root powder †. †Sustainably grown

Poland

104g ℮

