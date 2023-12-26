We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix Ice Cream Bars 4x43.1ml

Twix Ice Cream Bars 4x43.1ml

£2.75

£1.60/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x portion = 43.1ml
Energy
518kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ

Dairy ice cream, caramel (9.9%) and biscuit pieces (4.6%) covered with a cocoa coating (32%).
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 172.4ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Cream (from Milk), Water, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Fat, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Palm Kernel Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Natural Flavourings (from Milk), Stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), Salt, Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Cocoa Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 43.1ml

Net Contents

4 x 43.1ml ℮

