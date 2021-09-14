Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Vanilla Protein Powder 2.73KG

Vanilla Flavour Ready to Mix Powder with Protein, Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, and with Sweetener. To find out more about the science and ingredients behind our products, visit optimumnutrition.com. Authentic Optimum Nutrition Product optimumnutrition.com/en-gb/authentic

1,268 Calories* helps boost calorie intake 50g▴ Protein helps build and maintain muscle 256g▴ Carbs helps support muscle recovery° ▴Per serving Strength Training, High Intensity Sports, Weight Gain Why Serious Mass™? Each serving is packed with: - 1,268 calories* to support a calorie surplus for weight gain. - 50 grams of protein to support muscle building and repair.* - 256 grams of carbohydrates to support recovery.º - 3 grams of creatine to support performance.* *1589 kJ / 380 kcal Per 100 g; 5305 kJ / 1268 kcal per serving * Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. ° Carbohydrates contribute to the recovery of normal muscle function after highly intensive and / or long-lasting physical exercise leading to muscle fatigue and the depletion of glycogen stores in skeletal muscle. This benefit is observed with a total carbohydrates intake of 4 g per kg body weight, at doses, within the first 4-6 hours following exercise. * Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high intensity exercise.

Optimum Nutrition has been trusted to provide the highest quality in post-workout recovery, pre-workout energy, and on-the-go sports nutrition products for over 30 years and in 90+ countries worldwide. We hold ourselves to the highest production standards, all so you can unlock your body's full potential.

Contents Sold by Weight not Volume. Serving Scoop Included, but May Settle to the Bottom During Shipping. This product contains ingredients from EU & non-EU countries.

Supports Muscle Building & Weight Gain

Pack size: 2.73KG

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Calcium Caseinate [Milk], Flavourings, Creatine Monohydrate, Milk Mineral Complex, Medium Chain Triglycerides [Milk], Egg Albumen, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Sodium L-Ascorbate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Zinc Oxide, Retinyl Acetate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sodium Fluoride, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium lodate, Cyanocobalamin, D-Biotin, Chromium (III) Chloride, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Selenite, Cupric Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Phylloquinone, Riboflavin, Sodium Molybdate), Glutamine Peptides [Wheat Gluten], L-Glutamine, Magnesium Oxide, Whey Powder [Milk], Inositol, L-Ascorbic Acid, Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Calcium D-Pantothenate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid

Allergy Information

May Contain: Soy, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients capitalised and bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Serving size: 334 g, Servings per container approximately: 8

Net Contents

2.73kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

334 Grams - About 2 Heaped Scoops Serious Mass™ Protein Powder 710 ml - Cold Water 30-45 Seconds - Blend until Dissolved Directions: Add 334 g (~ 2 heaped scoops) to a blender filled with 710 ml of water. Blend for 30-45 seconds. Note: To be used in the framework of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. For best results, consume your shake between meals when you need extra calories throughout your day or after you work out to support recovery°. ° Carbohydrates contribute to the recovery of normal muscle function after highly intensive and / or long-lasting physical exercise leading to muscle fatigue and the depletion of glycogen stores in skeletal muscle. This benefit is observed with a total carbohydrates intake of 4 g per kg body weight, at doses, within the first 4-6 hours following exercise. Tip: New users may find it beneficial to begin with a 1/2 serving (1 scoop), gradually increasing to a full (2 scoop) serving. Scale Up Your Serious Mass™ 1 Heaped Scoop 25 g Protein 634 calories 128 g Carbs 2 Heaped Scoops 50 g Protein 1268 calories 256 g Carbs

