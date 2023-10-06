Tesco Finest Extra Mature Cheddar, Sprout & Leek Gratin 800g (Serves 6)

Cauliflower florets in a cheese and cream sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese and herb breadcrumb.

Gently steamed cauliflower florets draped in a silky cheese sauce made using extra mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Pecorino cheese and chives. Topped with mature Cheddar cheese and parsley breadcrumbs for the finishing touch. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Rich & Decadent With a Cheddar and parsley crumb.

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (48%), Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (5%), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Butter (Milk), Chive, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsley, Salt, Mustard Powder, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch, White Pepper, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

800g e