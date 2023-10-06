We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Cherry & Coconut Dairy-Free Yoghurt 4x100g

The Coconut Collaborative Cherry & Coconut Dairy-Free Yoghurt 4x100g

Vegan

Cultured Coconut Yogurt with Cherry Compote.Together Under One TreeWe work with Pur Projet and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but it also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.Recipe InspirationYou can create all sorts of spectacular dishes with our Cherry Coconut Yog, from a wonderfully moist cake to a refreshing ice lolly.
Free from Dairy, But Not TemptationOh so creamy and wonderfully fruity, our Cherry Coconut Yogs are impossibly delicious, whether they're a snack on-the-go or for your evening pud. Plus, they're dairy free, full of calcium & vitamin D, and only 95 calories per pot. Heaven!
A Spoonful of ParadiseWe're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.Don't Follow the HerdAll hail the mighty coconut! We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into yogs and puds without any shortcuts or nasties, and not a cow in sight!Can We Tempt You?Why not try our devilishly delicious Choc Pots... Rich, creamy and guaranteed to charm every single one of your tastebuds! Or whip up a treat with our wonderfully whippable Double Cre&m... The ultimate cake topping, or divine poured over a crumble.
Plant Based95 Calories Per PotDairy FreeFruit Sugars OnlyWith Calcium & Vitamin DSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cultured Coconut Milk 85% (Coconut Water, Water, Coconut Cream, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Guar Gum, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Rice Extract, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, Calcium: Tricalcium Phosphate, Vitamin B6, Cultures), Cherry Compote 15% (Cherries (40%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Water, Modified Starch, Pectins, Carrot & Apple Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Calcium Citrates, Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory which handles Nuts.

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Natural separation may occur, please stir before use.

