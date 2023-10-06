We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitby Seafoods Jumbo Scampi 200g

£3.50

£17.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g of oven-cooked scampi
Energy
845kJ
201kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 845kJ/201kcal

Whole scampi (langoustine) tails in a crisp, golden crumb.
The ultimate scampi experience - succulent wild caught langoustine tails fished in the waters around the British Isles and brought back to Whitby. Here we coat the plumpest and juiciest tails to make these Jumbo Scampi so you can create your very own super special Whitby seaside dining experience right at home.
We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood-lovers every day.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Remove Plastic
Responsibly sourced large whole British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden crumbGreat taste 201985% less plastic, same great product!With added waterMade from one or more tails per pieceSource of protein
Pack size: 200G
Source of protein

Ingredients

Scampi (Crustaceans) (40%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Stabilisers: E450, E451, E452

Allergy Information

May contain Fish and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

