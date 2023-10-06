Whitby Seafoods Jumbo Scampi 200g

Whole scampi (langoustine) tails in a crisp, golden crumb.

The ultimate scampi experience - succulent wild caught langoustine tails fished in the waters around the British Isles and brought back to Whitby. Here we coat the plumpest and juiciest tails to make these Jumbo Scampi so you can create your very own super special Whitby seaside dining experience right at home.

We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious. Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England. We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood-lovers every day.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Remove Plastic

Responsibly sourced large whole British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden crumb Great taste 2019 85% less plastic, same great product! With added water Made from one or more tails per piece Source of protein

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Scampi (Crustaceans) (40%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Stabilisers: E450, E451, E452

Allergy Information

May contain Fish and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮