We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Gu Hazelnut Praline Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X86.5G

Gu Hazelnut Praline Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X86.5G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£2.17/100g

2 Chocolate (9%) and Salted Caramel (20%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Soft Cheese (6%) and Hazelnut Praline (1.3%) Topped with Bronze Sprinkles (1.7%)For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gudesserts.com
Zillionaire® with a heavenly hazelnut twist.Utterly nutty.Utterly irresistible.Shimmering bronzed sugar sprinkles, immersed in sumptuously smooth hazelnut praline chocolate ganache. Our signature fluffy cheesecake, draped over moreish salted caramel. The gorgeousness of our golden biscuit base layer.Five layers of indulgence, especially for hazelnutty humans.
Loved every layer?Discover more indulgence with some of our other treatsGü Salted CaramelLayers of smooth caramel and cheesecake on a crunchy biscuit baseGü Chocolate Melting Middle Hot PudsAn intense and delicious melting middle, best served hotGü Inspirations Chocolate & HoneycombLayers of honeycomb pearls and caramel-chocolate crème with a touch of honey
Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine).Gü and Zillionaire are registered trademarks of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
More IndulgenceMore Often
Pack size: 173G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Hazelnut, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Buttermilk Powder, Guérande Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Gianduja Flavouring, Colour (Iron Oxides), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Natural Vanilla Extract, Lactic Cultures (Milk)

Allergy Information

May contain Almonds and other tree Nuts. See ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 86.5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.Eat me cold.

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here