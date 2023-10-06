Gu Hazelnut Praline Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X86.5G

2 Chocolate (9%) and Salted Caramel (20%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Soft Cheese (6%) and Hazelnut Praline (1.3%) Topped with Bronze Sprinkles (1.7%) For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gudesserts.com

Zillionaire® with a heavenly hazelnut twist. Utterly nutty. Utterly irresistible. Shimmering bronzed sugar sprinkles, immersed in sumptuously smooth hazelnut praline chocolate ganache. Our signature fluffy cheesecake, draped over moreish salted caramel. The gorgeousness of our golden biscuit base layer. Five layers of indulgence, especially for hazelnutty humans.

Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine). Gü and Zillionaire are registered trademarks of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

Pack size: 173G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Hazelnut, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Buttermilk Powder, Guérande Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Gianduja Flavouring, Colour (Iron Oxides), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Natural Vanilla Extract, Lactic Cultures (Milk)

Allergy Information

May contain Almonds and other tree Nuts. See ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 86.5g ℮

