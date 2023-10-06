We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto Pasta 800g

Tesco Finest Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto Pasta 800g

£8.00

£1.00/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 21/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
1136kJ
272kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal

Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.
Fragrant & Rich Pasta salad with spinach and pine nuts tossed in a pesto sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts, Basil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

