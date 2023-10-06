Tesco Finest Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto Pasta 800g

Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.

Fragrant & Rich Pasta salad with spinach and pine nuts tossed in a pesto sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts, Basil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

800g e