Vitawell Collagen Tablets 3000Mg 90'S

90 Bovine collagen peptides 3000mg food supplement tablets

Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the human body. It is a key structural component of various tissues, including skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. Its production tends to decrease with age, leading to a decline in collagen levels. Collagen supplements have become popular as a way to support collagen levels in the body.

Finest Quality Ingredients No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Ingredients

Bovine Collagen Peptides, Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide)

Net Contents

90 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults: Swallow 3 tablets daily, with food. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives