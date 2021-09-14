Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Chocolate Protein Powder 2.73kg

Chocolate Flavour Ready to Mix Powder with Protein, Carbohydrates Vitamins and Minerals, and with Sweetener. Authentic optimum nutrition product OPTIMUMNUTRITION.COM/EN-GB/AUTHENTIC Note: To be used in the framework of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. To find out more about the science and ingredients optimumnutrition.com. behind our products, visit OPTIMUMNUTRITION.COM.

Why Serious Mass™? Each serving is packed with: - 1,263 calories* to support a calorie surplus for weight gain. - 50 grams of protein to support muscle building and repair.** - 251 grams of carbohydrates to support recovery.*** - 3 grams of creatine to support performance.**** *1582 kj / 378 kcal per 100 g: 5284 kj / 1263 kcal per serving ** Per serving ** Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. *** Carbohydrates contribute to the recovery of normal muscle function after highly intensive and/or long-lasting physical exercise leading to muscle fatigue and the depletion of glycogen stores in skeletal muscle. This benefit is observed with a total carbohydrates intake of 4 g per kg body weight, at doses, within the first 4-6 hours following exercise **** Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high intensity exercise Strength training, High intensity sports, Weight gain

Contents sold by weight not volume. Serving scoop included, but may settle to the bottom during shipping. This product contains ingredients from EU & non-EU countries.

Pack size: 2.73KG

Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass Carbohydrates contribute to the recovery of normal muscle function after highly intensive and/or long-lasting physical exercise leading to muscle fatigue and the depletion of glycogen stores in skeletal muscle

Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Calcium Caseinate [Milk], Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Creatine Monohydrate, Flavouring, Milk Mineral Complex, Medium Chain Triglycerides [Milk], Egg Albumen, Sodium Chloride, Dipotassium Phosphate, Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Sodium L-Ascorbate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Zinc Oxide, Retinyl Acetate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sodium Fluoride, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodate, Cyanocobalamin, D-Biotin, Chromium (III) Chloride, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Selenite, Cupric Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Phylloquinone, Riboflavin, Sodium Molybdate), Glutamine Peptides [Wheat Gluten], L-Glutamine, Magnesium Oxide, Whey Powder [Milk], Inositol, L-Ascorbic Acid, Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Calcium D-Pantothenate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid

May contain: Soy, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients capitalised and bold.

Serving size: 334 g, Servings per container approximately: 8

2.73kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

334 Grams - About 2 heaped scoops serious mass™ protein powder 710 ml - Cold water 30-45 Seconds - Blend until dissolved Directions: Add 334 g (~ 2 heaped scoops) to a blender filled with 710 ml of water. Blend for 30-45 seconds. For best results, consume your shake between meals when you need extra calories throughout your day or after you work out to support recovery. Tip: New users may find it beneficial to begin with a 1/2 serving (1 scoop), gradually increasing to a full (2 scoop) serving Scale Up Your Serious Mass™ 1 Heaped Scoop: 25 g Protein, 2 Heaped Scoops: 50 g Protein 1 Heaped Scoop: 632 Calories, 2 Heaped Scoops: 1263 Calories 1 Heaped Scoop: 126 g Carbs, 2 Heaped Scoops: 251 g Carbs

