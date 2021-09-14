Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Chocolate Protein Powder 2.73kg
£40.00
£1.46/100g
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Additives
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|%‡
|Per 334 g
|%‡
|Energy
|1582 kJ /
|5284 kJ /
|-
|378 kcal
|1263 kcal
|Fat
|1.7 g
|5.5 g
|Of Which Saturates
|0.7 g
|2.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|251 g
|Of Which Sugars
|7.5 g
|26 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|3.2 g
|Protein
|15 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.47 g
|1.56 g
|Vitamin A
|192 µg
|24%
|640 µg
|80%
|Vitamin D
|1.2 µg
|24%
|4.0 µg
|80%
|Vitamin E
|2.7 mg
|22%
|9.0 mg
|75%
|Vitamin K
|22 µg
|30%
|75 µg
|100%
|Vitamin C
|19 mg
|24%
|64 mg
|80%
|Thiamin
|0.27 mg
|24%
|0.89 mg
|81%
|Riboflavin
|0.34 mg
|25%
|1.1 mg
|82%
|Niacin
|3.9 mg
|24%
|13 mg
|81%
|Vitamin B6
|0.33 mg
|24%
|1.1 mg
|79%
|Folic Acid
|45.1 µg
|23%
|151 µg
|75%
|Vitamin B12
|2.2 µg
|88%
|7.4 µg
|294%
|Biotin
|11 µg
|22%
|37 µg
|75%
|Pantothenic Acid
|1.4 mg
|22%
|4.5 mg
|75%
|Calcium
|180 mg
|22%
|600 mg
|75%
|Phosphorus
|159 mg
|23%
|532 mg
|76%
|Magnesium
|85.8 mg
|23%
|287 mg
|76%
|Iron
|5.4 mg
|39%
|18 mg
|129%
|Zinc
|3.2 mg
|32%
|11 mg
|106%
|Copper
|0.41 mg
|41%
|1.4 mg
|136%
|Manganese
|0.60 mg
|30%
|2.0 mg
|100%
|Fluoride
|1.0 mg
|30%
|3.5 mg
|100%
|Selenium
|17 µg
|30%
|55 µg
|101%
|Chromium
|14 µg
|34%
|46 µg
|114%
|Molybdenum
|17 µg
|34%
|57 µg
|114%
|Iodine
|44.9 µg
|30%
|150 µg
|100%
|Creatine
|0.9 g
|3.0 g
|‡ Reference intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Serving size: 334 g, Servings per container approximately: 8
|-
|-
|-
|-
