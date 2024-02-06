Daelmans Caramel Stroopwafels 8 Pack 230g

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Waffles with 50% caramel flavour filling
Enjoy a Dutch classicBite into a Daelmans Stroopwafel, and you'll see why this Dutch classic is now a worldwide favourite! Ever since Hermanus Daelmans opened his little family bakery in 1904, we've stayed true to his words: When you indulge, do it right'. It's the quality you taste in every bite! Just warm it up on your cup and wake the wafel!
RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil, RSPO™ Certified, RSPO-1106199
The authentic DutchWarm It Up on Your CupNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, 8% Butter (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Raising Agent (E500), Cinnamon, Acid (Citric Acid), Bourbon Vanilla

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Net Contents

230g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1. Warm2. Wait3. Enjoy!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

