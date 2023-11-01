We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

BULLDOG END OF DAY RECOVERY SERUM 50ml

BULLDOG END OF DAY RECOVERY SERUM 50ml

4.6(110)

4.6(110)
£15.00

£30.00/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Bulldog End Of Day Recovery Serum 50ml
99% Natural Origin**Natural origin ingredients contain >50% material from natural sources.Our Recovery Serum cares for your skin overnight, it is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles**.**After 4 weeks of once-daily use.+Rambutan Extract - A naturally derived alternative to retinol, helps support fine line and wrinkle reduction.+Icelandic Microalgae - Provides skin firming properties.+Hyaluronic Acid - Provides overnight hydration.Soothing Natural Origin Fragrance of Vetiver, Cedarwood and Eucalyptus Oil.
Man's Best FriendAt Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our End of Day range is no exception. This Recovery Serum uses an expert blend of natural origin ingredients to deliver an effective serum.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C148122, www.fsc.org
Reduce appearance of fine lines & hydrate skinWith rambutan, Icelandic microalgae & hyaluronic acidNatural Origin FragranceVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propanediol, Glycerin, Sodium PCA, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Maltodextrin, Plankton Extract, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Nephelium Lappaceum (Rambutan) Leaf Extract, Proline, Limonene, ††A blend of natural ingredients

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply 1-2 pumps to dry, clean skin at night. Follow up with our End of Day Recovery Cream. Avoid contact with eyes. Liquid may darken over time due to natural content.

