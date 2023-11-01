Bulldog End Of Day Recovery Serum 50ml

99% Natural Origin* *Natural origin ingredients contain >50% material from natural sources. Our Recovery Serum cares for your skin overnight, it is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles**. **After 4 weeks of once-daily use. +Rambutan Extract - A naturally derived alternative to retinol, helps support fine line and wrinkle reduction. +Icelandic Microalgae - Provides skin firming properties. +Hyaluronic Acid - Provides overnight hydration. Soothing Natural Origin Fragrance of Vetiver, Cedarwood and Eucalyptus Oil.

Man's Best Friend At Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our End of Day range is no exception. This Recovery Serum uses an expert blend of natural origin ingredients to deliver an effective serum.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C148122, www.fsc.org

Reduce appearance of fine lines & hydrate skin With rambutan, Icelandic microalgae & hyaluronic acid Natural Origin Fragrance Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propanediol, Glycerin, Sodium PCA, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Maltodextrin, Plankton Extract, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Nephelium Lappaceum (Rambutan) Leaf Extract, Proline, Limonene, ††A blend of natural ingredients

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage