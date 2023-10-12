Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Honeycomb Ganache Bar 530g (Serves 8)

Chocolate and honeycomb digestive biscuit base, topped with a Belgian chocolate and honeycomb flavour ganache, finished with a dark chocolate and white chocolate decoration and chocolate powder.

Our chefs make this decadent dessert by baking a crunchy chocolate & honeycomb biscuit base and layering it with silky Belgian chocolate & honeycomb flavour ganache, finished with an elegant dark & white chocolate cigarillo and light dusting of chocolate. RICH & DECADENT With Belgian dark chocolate & honeycomb flavour ganache This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (31%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk) (23%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Honeycomb [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Shea Fat, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butteroil (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Dried Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Milk Sugar, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

Preparation and Usage