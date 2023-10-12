We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Honeycomb Ganache Bar 530g (Serves 8)

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Honeycomb Ganache Bar 530g (Serves 8)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£2.45/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 23/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a bar
Energy
1307kJ
314kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
20.1g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.9g

high

60%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1980kJ / 475kcal

Chocolate and honeycomb digestive biscuit base, topped with a Belgian chocolate and honeycomb flavour ganache, finished with a dark chocolate and white chocolate decoration and chocolate powder.
Our chefs make this decadent dessert by baking a crunchy chocolate & honeycomb biscuit base and layering it with silky Belgian chocolate & honeycomb flavour ganache, finished with an elegant dark & white chocolate cigarillo and light dusting of chocolate.RICH & DECADENT With Belgian dark chocolate & honeycomb flavour ganache This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (31%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk) (23%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Honeycomb [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Shea Fat, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butteroil (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Dried Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Milk Sugar, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

Preparation and Usage

Clean knife carefully between slicing.

View all Festive Food to Order Desserts & Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here