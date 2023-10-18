We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu Double Chocolate Brownie Dessert 2X79g

Gu Double Chocolate Brownie Dessert 2X79g

4.6(5)
Vegetarian

2 Chocolate (14.9%) Brownies with Dark (6.3%) and Milk (2.8%) Chocolate Crème and Topped with Cocoa Biscuit
A chocolate brownie.But next level.The one with double chocolate.Deliciously dark cocoa biscuit sprinkles. Layered over ultra-smooth, melt-in-the-mouth double chocolate crème. This oh-so-indulgent brownie is perfect for the chocolate purist, whether you enjoy it chilled, or warmed.
Loved every layer?Discover more indulgence with some of our other treatsGü Brownies Salted CaramelA sweet and salty caramel crème sitting on a fudgy chocolate brownieGü ZillionaireLayers of intense chocolate ganache, vanilla cheesecake and luxurious salted caramel on crumbly biscuit baseGü Inspirations Chocolate & HoneycombLayers of honeycomb pearls and caramel-chocolate crème with a touch of honey
Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
Enjoy Hot or ColdMore indulgenceMore oftenSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 158G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Soft Dark Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Milk Powder, Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sodium Diphosphate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Agar, Water, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 79g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Eat me hot or cold.Serving suggestion for chilled: to enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.

