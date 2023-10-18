Dettol All In One Disinfectant Spray Orchard Blossom 300ml

DETTOL D/FECTANT SPRAY ORCHARD BLOSSOM 300ML www.cleanright.eu

Kills cold & flu viruses† Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses† Dettol all in one disinfectant spray kills the following bacteria, viruses & fungi: Bacteria & fungi - E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Staph. aureus, Campylobacter, Streptococcus, Athlete's foot fungus, MRSA. †Viruses - Influenza Type A H1N1, Rhinovirus (the leading cause of the common cold), Rotavirus (the leading cause of the infectious diarrhoea in children), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV-the leading cause of lower respiratory infection in children), Poliovirus Type 1, Adenovirus Type 2, Herpes simplex virus Types 1 & 2, Hepatitis A virus, and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Ingredients: Antibacterial Action Ethanol, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Freshness Fragrance Helpers Water, Monoethanolamine, Ammonium Hydroxide, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Propellant Free From Bleach

Hard Surfaces & Upholstery

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 58g Ethanol, 0.1g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Benzyl-C12-18-Alkyldimethyl, Salts with 1, 2-Benzisothiazol-3 (2H)-One 1, 1-Dioxide (1:1) (ADBAS) Contains Disinfectant lients and Allergy Information Limonene

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage