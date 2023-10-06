Knorr Stockpots Spicy 4 Pack 104G

Mixed spice stock.

Knorr Spicy Stock Pot is a quick and easy way to add rich, spicy flavour to your meat, vegan and vegetarian meals. With an irresistible depth of flavour, it's great for enhancing risottos, pasta dishes, soups, stews and more. Plus, it's quick and easy to use – simply add the pot directly to the dish or dissolve into 500 ml of boiling water. Whether you are looking for a quick and easy way to add some extra depth of flavour to your dish or want to create a delicious vegan broth, Knorr has you covered. Made with only the finest ingredients, our stock pots will take your cooking to the next level. Knorr believes that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. That's why we craft our stock pots with a blend of sustainably sourced vegetables, spices and herbs to enhance the flavours of your meat-free meals. Our range of plant-based products will take your cooking to a whole new level. All of our Hairy Biker Stock Pots are vegan-friendly. Why not try our Herby Stock Pot for a rich, flavourful risotto, or our Meat-free Chicken Stock Pot for a delicious vegan soup?

Knorr's Spicy Stock Pot is a convenient way to add delicious flavour to your meat, vegan and vegetarian meals This stock pot is perfect for adding a touch of spice to your favourite dishes These stock pots come in a pack of four to last you through the week. To use, simply add each pot directly to the dish or dissolve in 500 ml of boiling water Knorr Spicy Stock Pot is made with sustainably sourced vegetables, so you can enjoy your meal knowing that you're supporting sustainable practices This veg stock is gluten free, vegan and contains no artificial colours or flavours Enjoy the deep, spicy flavour of this stock pot in a range of proper tasty dishes, including lentil curry, sweet potato and bean chilli or the classic 'chilli non carne'

Pack size: 104G

Ingredients

Water, salt, tomato paste† (7.5%), yeast extract, cayenne pepper (2%), potassium chloride, jalapeno chilli pepper powder (1.5%), gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), red bell pepper†(0.5%), paprika powder (0.4%), sugar, carrots†, garlic powder†(0.3%), vegetable juice concentrates†(CELERIAC juice concentrate†, carrot juice concentrate†, leek juice from concentrate†, onion juice concentrate†), flavourings, parsley†, lovage roots. †Sustainably grown

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

104g ℮