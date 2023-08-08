We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

THE JOLLY HOG 8 BARBECUE PULLED PORK HOGUETTES 184G

THE JOLLY HOG 8 BARBECUE PULLED PORK HOGUETTES 184G

£3.50

£1.90/100g

Blended with a BBQ Sauce and Smoke Flavourings Coated in Breadcrumbs.We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes come check us out.
Delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Hoguettes with Smoke Flavourings and Coated in Breadcrumbs.
Delicious cold...But even better hot. Trust us.Have You Discovered the Whole Range Yet?The Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Caramelised Chunkies Pork Cocktail Sausages with Caramelised OnionThe Jolly Hog 8 Outdoor Bred BBQ Pork Hoguettes Pulled Pork BitesThe Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Proper Chunkies Pork Cocktail SausagesThree BrothersAt The Jolly Hog, we are three brothers who love their food. To us 'Jolly Good Food' means putting the effort into creating great tasting, award winning sausages that deserve to be shared. But it also means doing business in the right way. We only use higher welfare pigs and always consider our impact on the environment in the choices we make.
8* BBQ Pork Hoguttes*Approx 8 serving per pack.
Even Better WarmOutdoor bred British porkJuicy & succulentSmall Bites for any Occasion...
Pack size: 184G

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred Pork (41%), Cooked Pork (38%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Triphosphates; Dextrose), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser: Triphosphates, White Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Smoke Flavouring, Nutmeg, Mace, Sage, Brown Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Oak Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

184g ℮

