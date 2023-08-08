THE JOLLY HOG 8 BARBECUE PULLED PORK HOGUETTES 184G

Blended with a BBQ Sauce and Smoke Flavourings Coated in Breadcrumbs. We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes come check us out.

Delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Hoguettes with Smoke Flavourings and Coated in Breadcrumbs.

8* BBQ Pork Hoguttes *Approx 8 serving per pack.

Even Better Warm Outdoor bred British pork Juicy & succulent Small Bites for any Occasion...

Pack size: 184G

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred Pork (41%), Cooked Pork (38%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Triphosphates; Dextrose), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser: Triphosphates, White Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Smoke Flavouring, Nutmeg, Mace, Sage, Brown Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Oak Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

184g ℮