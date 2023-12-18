Little Moons Sweet and Salty Popcorn Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

Sweet and Salty Popcorn Ice Cream Mochi: Popcorn flavour ice cream bites with caramelised corn pieces wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%). Carbon - Balanced - Carton World Land Trust™ www.carbonbalancedcarton.com

We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of ice cream wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day. We hope you love them. Viv & Howard, Founders

315 kJ 75 kcal per mochi Ice Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough 986 kJ / 234 kcal per 100 g Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Trehalose*, Caramelised Corn Pieces (3.2%) (Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Corn, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Himalayan Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Salt, Caramel Paste (Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring), Soya, *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage