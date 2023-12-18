We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Little Moons Sweet and Salty Popcorn Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

Little Moons Sweet and Salty Popcorn Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

4.9(22)
Write a review

£5.00

£2.60/100g

Vegetarian

Sweet and Salty Popcorn Ice Cream Mochi: Popcorn flavour ice cream bites with caramelised corn pieces wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%).Carbon - Balanced - CartonWorld Land Trust™www.carbonbalancedcarton.com
We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of ice cream wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day.We hope you love them.Viv & Howard, Founders
315 kJ 75 kcal per mochiIce Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough986 kJ / 234 kcal per 100 gGluten FreeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Trehalose*, Caramelised Corn Pieces (3.2%) (Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Corn, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Himalayan Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Salt, Caramel Paste (Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring), Soya, *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in.They're worth the wait.

View all Ice Cream Snacking & Mochi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here