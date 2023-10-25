We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Collective Dairy Free Mango Yogurt Alternative 380G

5(1)
£2.75

£7.24/kg

Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Mango.
Mango Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternative
Made from a blend of British oats and silky coconut, our plant-based yog is thick, creamy and blended with real fruit. Vegan certified.
Thick 'n' creamyLive yogOat 'n' coconut blendPack'd full of live culturesReal fruit piecesSource of calciumDairy freeImmune Support *Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune systemGut Goodness *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesVegan
Pack size: 380G
Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesVitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
Source of calcium

Ingredients

Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (7.5%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (7%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Mango Pieces (2.7%), Corn Fibre, Mango Puree (1.6%), Coconut Oil, Apple Puree, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric, Vitamins (D2, B12), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

380g ℮

