The Collective Dairy Free Mango Yogurt Alternative 380G

Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Mango.

Mango Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternative

Made from a blend of British oats and silky coconut, our plant-based yog is thick, creamy and blended with real fruit. Vegan certified.

Thick 'n' creamy Live yog Oat 'n' coconut blend Pack'd full of live cultures Real fruit pieces Source of calcium Dairy free Immune Support *Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system Gut Goodness *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Vegan

Pack size: 380G

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Source of calcium

Ingredients

Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (7.5%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (7%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Mango Pieces (2.7%), Corn Fibre, Mango Puree (1.6%), Coconut Oil, Apple Puree, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric, Vitamins (D2, B12), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

380g ℮