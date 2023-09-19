FRijj Strawberry Milkshake 330ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life strawberry flavour milkshake.

You're sure to love this flavour berry much! Thick N Smooth Müllerlicious milkshake with a super strawberry milk taste. It is truly Müllerlicious.

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Thick and Smooth Source of Calcium, Protein and Vitamin B12 Suitable for Vegetarians Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life strawberry flavour milkshake

Pack size: 330ML

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Source of Protein Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (30%), Sugar Syrup, Buttermilk Powder, Fructose, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage