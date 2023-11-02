The Collective Dairy Free Vanilla Yogurt Alternative 380G

Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Vanilla.

Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternative

Made from a blend of British oats and silky coconut, our plant-based yog is thick, creamy and blended with Madagascan Vanilla. Vegan certified.

Oat 'n' coconut blend Thick 'n' creamy Live yog Madagascan vanilla Pack'd full of live cultures Source of calcium Dairy free Gut goodness* Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Immune Support* Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system Vegan

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (7.5%), Rice (2%)), Water, Coconut Cream (7%), Cornflour, Sugar, Corn Fibre, Coconut Oil, Grape Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Spent Vanilla Seeds, Vitamins (D2, B12), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S.Thermophilus)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

380g ℮