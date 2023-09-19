We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400G
image 1 of McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400Gimage 2 of McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400Gimage 3 of McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400G

McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£6.88/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 136g serving Oven Baked
Energy
291kcal
1227kJ
15%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Chilled

Skin on potato fries in a crisp coating with a sweet Texas BBQ style sauceDid you know?We're helping our farmers adopt regenerative agricultural practices across100% of their potato fields by 2030.To find out more about our commitment, visit www.mccain.co.uk/sustainabilityFor more information see www.mccain.co.uk
Squeezy Peaszy Glaze 1 SachetSkin on Fries with a Sweet Texas BBQ Style SauceSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Potato Fries (75%) (Potato, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Batter (Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Dextrin, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Pea Protein), Salt), Texas Honey BBQ Sauce (25%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Dextrose, Cornflour, Onion Puree, Pineapple Concentrate, Treacle (Molasses, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Tamarind, Yeast Extract, Smoked Maltodextrin, Spices (Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Black Pepper), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 ovened servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Starters & Sides

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here