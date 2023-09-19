McCain Sticky Fries Skin on Texas BBQ 400G

Oven cook

Instructions: Here's how to cook your McCain Sticky Fries. To get the best results cook from chilled, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook! Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7. Do not place carton in the oven. 1. Line your oven tray with greaseproof paper. 2. Spread the fries in an even layer onto your lined tray and pop it into the top of the oven. Bake for 18 - 20 minutes, turning them every now and again until they're lovely, crisp and light golden. 3. Carefully take the fries out of the oven and drizzle over the sticky glaze sachet. Pop back into the oven for 3 minutes, until the sauce is gently bubbling. 4. Carefully take the fries out of the oven, turn the fries to coat with the sticky glaze before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving