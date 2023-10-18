We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Mince Pie Pancakes

£1.50

£0.38/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pancake
Energy
775kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 263kcal

4 Pancakes made with spiced mince pie fruit.
Sweet & Spiced Thick and fluffy pancakes enriched with fruity spiced mincemeat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spiced Mince Pie Fruit (15%) [Sugar, Currants, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, Water, Cornflour, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteturised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

