We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
The Delicious Dessert Company 2pk Pot ‘o’ licious Zesty Lemon 2x100g

The Delicious Dessert Company 2pk Pot ‘o’ licious Zesty Lemon 2x100g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£1.50/100g

Vegetarian

2 pots layered with lemon sauce, lemon flavoured cream, topped with white chocolate chunks
Layers of zesty citrus lemon sauce, delightful fruity lemon cream, hand topped with chunky white chocolate chunks.
Have you tried our other delicious desserts?They include...Eclairs - Scrummy filled choux pastry.Yum Yums - Laminated dough topped with delicious things.Cheescakes - Baked flavoured cheesecakes with tasty fills and toppings.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (48%), Lemon Sauce (18%) (Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Oil, Colour (Lutein)), Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Acid (Citric Acid), Comflour, Stabilisers (Pectins, Calcium Sulphate, Diphosphates), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pasteurised Egg Yolk

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

View all Mousse & Smooth Potted Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here