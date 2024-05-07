Pieminister Light As Feta Filo Pie Feta Cheese, Kale, Lemon & Garlic Filo Pie

This is our take on a spanakopita – think fresh spinach and feta cheese wrapped in a golden filo pastry parcel. At 377 calories, this veggie-packed pie will lighten up your lunch in no time and is a feast fit for the Gods. Not just delicious, this crispy filo pie is nutritious too: - 377 calories - Source of protein - 1 of your 5 a day With its crispy filo crust and vibrant filling, this pie is perfect for lunch, dinner, snacking or picnics, and is a great option for those on the go. Whether you're looking for a quick and easy meal or a wholesome and delicious snack, our Light As A Feta filo pie is the perfect choice.

Pieminister is a Bristol-based family business known for making award-winning pies. With a growing number of plant-based recipes alongside free-range and predominantly grass-fed British meat pies, the ingredients are sourced for their sustainability credentials as well as their excellent quality. You can find out more at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org

New Crispy Filo Pie We're a B Corp

Source of Protein

Ingredients

Leek, Kale (15%), Spinach (15%), Feta Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Onion, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in varying amounts), Olive Pomace Oil, Lemon (1.5%), Modified Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Garlic (0.9%), Salt, Dill, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, Chive, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Soya, Mustard and Sesame seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Preparation and Usage