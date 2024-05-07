We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pieminister Light As Feta Filo Pie

Pieminister Light As Feta Filo Pie

3(2)
Write a review

£4.70

£4.70/each

Pieminister Light As Feta Filo Pie Feta Cheese, Kale, Lemon & Garlic Filo Pie
This is our take on a spanakopita – think fresh spinach and feta cheese wrapped in a golden filo pastry parcel. At 377 calories, this veggie-packed pie will lighten up your lunch in no time and is a feast fit for the Gods.Not just delicious, this crispy filo pie is nutritious too:- 377 calories- Source of protein- 1 of your 5 a dayWith its crispy filo crust and vibrant filling, this pie is perfect for lunch, dinner, snacking or picnics, and is a great option for those on the go. Whether you're looking for a quick and easy meal or a wholesome and delicious snack, our Light As A Feta filo pie is the perfect choice.
Pieminister is a Bristol-based family business known for making award-winning pies. With a growing number of plant-based recipes alongside free-range and predominantly grass-fed British meat pies, the ingredients are sourced for their sustainability credentials as well as their excellent quality.You can find out more at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
New Crispy Filo PieWe're a B Corp
Source of Protein

Ingredients

Leek, Kale (15%), Spinach (15%), Feta Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Onion, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in varying amounts), Olive Pomace Oil, Lemon (1.5%), Modified Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Garlic (0.9%), Salt, Dill, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, Chive, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Soya, Mustard and Sesame seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Preparation and Usage

This is our take on spanakopita - so don't forget to smash your plate after eating!

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here