We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest 4 Orange, Sultana & Honey Scones

Tesco Finest 4 Orange, Sultana & Honey Scones

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.80

£0.45/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scone
Energy
1033kJ
245kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1475kJ / 350kcal

4 All butter scones with orange, sultanas, honey and Cornish clotted cream.
Made with candied orange, sultanas, blossom honey and topped with demerara sugar.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Sultanas (12%), Buttermilk, Butter (Milk) (8%), Honey (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Orange Peel (3.5%), Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Molasses, Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

View all Scones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here