Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Couscous 800g

Rehydrated couscous, roasted red peppers, cooked chickpeas, raisins and cranberries in a spiced chilli dressing.

Tangy and Sweet Moroccan style wholewheat couscous with raisins, cranberries & apricots & roasted peppers in a sweet chilli dressing This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous [Water, Couscous (Wheat)], Roasted Red Pepper (10%), Cooked Chickpeas (5%) [Chickpeas, Water, Salt], Red Onion, Sugar, Raisins, Rapeseed Oil, Apricot (Sulphites), Red Wine Vinegar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Spices, Cranberries, Honey, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Husk], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tomato Purée, Fructose, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Parsley, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Fennel Seed, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Dried Garlic, Dried Red Chilli, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

800g e