Halo Top Honeycomb Crunch Ice Cream Tub 460ml

Halo Top Honeycomb Crunch Ice Cream Tub 460ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.25

£1.14/100ml

Honeycomb Flavour Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (5.5%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
370 kCal per tub
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (5, 5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Water, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya); Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum; Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates), Sweetener: Erythritol, Eggs, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Colour: Carotenes, Flavourings, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Cocoa Powder, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Concentrated Beetroot Juice

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460ml

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here