We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

1(2)
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

Vegetarian

Chocolate flavour sponge rolled with milk chocolate filling, covered in milk chocolate and masked in Baileys™ flavoured chocolate ganache finished with an edible plaque.
Chocolate sponge rolled with milk chocolate filling, coated in milk chocolate, covered with Baileys™ flavoured ganache and decorated with an edible plaque.
Get the facts. be DRINKAWAREVisit drinkaware.co.uk for the factsThis product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink baileys responsibly.The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license.
Festive FavouriteHydrogenated vegetable oil freeHand decoratedSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Soya Flour, Whole Milk Powder, Colours (E150B, E172, E160C), Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Syrup, Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Acetic Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Grape Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Cocoa Mass, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Palm Fat, Shea Fat

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Nuts., This product does not contain nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. This product contains alcohol. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 8 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving and StorageRemove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake with the board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

View all Large Sharing Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here