Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

Chocolate flavour sponge rolled with milk chocolate filling, covered in milk chocolate and masked in Baileys™ flavoured chocolate ganache finished with an edible plaque.

Festive Favourite Hydrogenated vegetable oil free Hand decorated Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Soya Flour, Whole Milk Powder, Colours (E150B, E172, E160C), Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Syrup, Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Acetic Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Grape Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Cocoa Mass, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Palm Fat, Shea Fat

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Nuts., This product does not contain nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. This product contains alcohol. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 8 servings

Preparation and Usage