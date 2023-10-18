Bach Rescue Night Gummies Raspberry 60 Pack

Raspberry flavoured gummies with flower essences. Explore the Bach™ Rescue® and Bach™ Rescue Night® range. www.rescueremedy.com

Soft, chewy and tasty vegan gummies made with the famous blend of Bach™ Rescue® Flower Essences Bach™ Rescue Night® Gummies are easy-to-take at bedtime to help prepare for a restful night's sleep. These tasty, raspberry flavoured gummies are made with our natural Bach™ Rescue® Flower Essences blend, plus white chestnut essence to help switch off the mind from unwanted, repetitive thoughts.

Bach™ Rescue® combines five original flower essences discovered by Dr. Edward Bach in the 1930s - to support in times of emotional demand. The only brand with Dr. Bach's signature of authenticity. Bach®

Original Flower Remedies Prepare for a Restful Night Suitable for the whole family 6 Bach original flower essences No artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or sweeteners Vegan (plant-based and gelatine-free)

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates of Carrot and Cherry, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Medium Chain Triglycerides (from Coconut and Rapeseed Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Flower Essences (Aesculus Hippocastanum, Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue Night®))

Net Contents

60 x Vegan Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Take 1 gummy as required To use: Thoroughly chew 1 gummy as part of your bedtime routine.

Additives