Bach Rescue Night Gummies Raspberry 60 Pack

Bach Rescue Night Gummies Raspberry 60 Pack

Vegan

Raspberry flavoured gummies with flower essences.Explore the Bach™ Rescue® and Bach™ Rescue Night® range.www.rescueremedy.com
Soft, chewy and tasty vegan gummies made with the famous blend of Bach™ Rescue® Flower EssencesBach™ Rescue Night® Gummies are easy-to-take at bedtime to help prepare for a restful night's sleep. These tasty, raspberry flavoured gummies are made with our natural Bach™ Rescue® Flower Essences blend, plus white chestnut essence to help switch off the mind from unwanted, repetitive thoughts.
Bach™ Rescue® combines five original flower essences discovered by Dr. Edward Bach in the 1930s - to support in times of emotional demand.The only brand with Dr. Bach's signature of authenticity.Bach®
Rescue, Rescue Remedy, Rescue Night and the Bach signature are registered trademarks of Bach Flower Remedies Limited.
Original Flower RemediesPrepare for a Restful NightSuitable for the whole family6 Bach original flower essencesNo artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or sweetenersVegan (plant-based and gelatine-free)

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates of Carrot and Cherry, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Medium Chain Triglycerides (from Coconut and Rapeseed Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Flower Essences (Aesculus Hippocastanum, Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue Night®))

Net Contents

60 x Vegan Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Take 1 gummy as requiredTo use: Thoroughly chew 1 gummy as part of your bedtime routine.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

