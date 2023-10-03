We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Drink Me Chai Dirty Chai Latte 200g

Drink Me Chai Dirty Chai Latte 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.75/100g

Vegetarian

A powdered blend of spices with skimmed milk, sweetened black tea and instant coffee.
Contents may settle in transit.
Contains 100% Arabica CoffeeA Natural Blend of Aromatic Spices Tea & Arabica CoffeeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (19%), Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coffee (7%) (Instant Coffee (6.7%), Roast and Ground Coffee), Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar, Instant Black Tea (2%), Cinnamon (0.5%), Spices, Modified Starch (E1450), Thickener (E466), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (E451i), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Allergen advice: see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 12. Portion size: 16.5g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Chai Latte: 3 heaped teaspoons of powder into a cup. Stir in 200ml hot water or a hot milk of your choice for café style.Iced chai latte: 4 heaped teaspoons of powder into a tall glass. Pour in a cold milk of your choice and whizz with a milk frother. Serve over ice.

View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here