itsu restaurant ramen soba noodles 200g

Wheat & buckwheat noodles
Noodles at homeRestaurant'ramen noodles allow you to make superior ramen bowls at home, at last.Our award winning broths compliment restaurant'ramen noodles beautifully.We offer three flavours of brilliant'broth [classic, chicken & miso] and three varieties of noodles [original, flat & soba].Mix & match to find your favourite pair for the ultimate ramen.Your perfect ramenBroth - chicken ramen, classic ramen, miso ramenProtein - chicken, gyoza, tofu, pork bellyVeg - pak choi, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, carrot, sugar snaps, beansprouts, spring onionToppings - sesame seeds, chilli oil, seaweed, egg
Eat beautifulDouble in size when cooked
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (67%), Water, Buckwheat Flour (3%), Wheat Gluten, Alcohol, Salt, Sweetener: Sorbitol, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate

Allergy Information

May contain Egg., Prepared to a vegan recipe, Not suitable for those with an Egg allergy For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 x 100g servings (2 x 225g when prepared)

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage

[for ramen]1. Protein & veg pan-cook, boil or steam, set aside2. Brilliant'broth heat broth to simmer3. Noodles in a separate pan, cook noodles as per instructions above4. Build your bowl add hot broth & cooked noodles to bowl, finish with veg, protein & toppings

