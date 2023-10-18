The Gym Kitchen Piri Piri Grains 250g

Cooked wheatberries, vegetable proteins, quinoa and pearl barley with red pepper, onion and chilli. Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

20g Protein* 6.2g Fat* 44g Carbs* Per Serving * Per Pack

Here at the Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of grains that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great! Hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel Macro Friendly Plant Based! High in Protein 343 Kcal Per Pouch High in Fibre 13g Fibre Chilli Rating - Medium - 2 Great as a Main or as a Side Dish!

Pack size: 250G

High in Protein High in Fibre

Ingredients

Cooked Wheatberries (34%) [Water, Wheatberries], Cooked Vegetable Proteins (21%) [Water, Pea Protein Concentrate, Faba Protein Concentrate, Salt], Cooked Red Quinoa (10%) [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Pearl Barley (8%) [Water, Pearl Barley], Red Pepper (8%), Onions (6%), Piri Piri Paste [Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Spice (Paprika, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper), Garlic Puree, Lemon Juice, Salt, Tomato Puree, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Dried Green Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Herb (Oregano, Parsley) Flavouring], Garlic Puree, Tomato Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli (1%), Paprika Powder, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colouring (Paprika Extract), Crushed Birds Eye Chilli

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage