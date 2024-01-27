We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FINEST SALAMI, RED ONION & 'NDUJA WOOD FIRED ITALIAN MEATS PIZZA 420g

2.3(10)
£3.50

£0.83/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2160kJ
515kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
3.20g

high

53%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 267kcal

Wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, spicy salami, grilled red onion and Calabrian 'Nduja.
Crafted in Italy, our dough is rested for up to 24 hours before being baked in a wood fired oven. Topped with a perfectly balanced tomato sauce, made using ripe and flavourful tomatoes, this pizza is then finished with a generous scattering of Italian salami, grilled red onions and Calabrian 'Nduja sausage for a fiery kick of flavour.Wood fired pizza with Italian salami, grilled red onions & Calabrian 'Nduja
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Spicy Salami (6%) [Pork, Salt, Calabrian Chilli Purée (Calabrian Chilli, Salt), Flavouring, Chilli, Dextrose, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Grilled Red Onion (5%), 'Nduja (2.5%) [Pork Fat, Pork, Pimento, Calabrian Chilli Purée (Calabrian Chilli, Salt), Red Chilli, Paprika, Salt], Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Onion, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Basil, Sugar, Deactivated Yeast, Oregano, Garlic.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

420g e

