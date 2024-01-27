TESCO FINEST SALAMI, RED ONION & 'NDUJA WOOD FIRED ITALIAN MEATS PIZZA 420g
£3.50
£0.83/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2160kJ
-
- 515kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.0g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.4g
- 42%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 3.20g
- 53%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Spicy Salami (6%) [Pork, Salt, Calabrian Chilli Purée (Calabrian Chilli, Salt), Flavouring, Chilli, Dextrose, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Grilled Red Onion (5%), 'Nduja (2.5%) [Pork Fat, Pork, Pimento, Calabrian Chilli Purée (Calabrian Chilli, Salt), Red Chilli, Paprika, Salt], Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Onion, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Basil, Sugar, Deactivated Yeast, Oregano, Garlic.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (193g**)
|Energy
|1119kJ / 267kcal
|2160kJ / 515kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|30.1g
|58.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|12.0g
|23.2g
|Salt
|1.66g
|3.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 420g typically weighs 386g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Return to
